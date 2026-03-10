Directed by the master of entertainers and veteran filmmaker, David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a vibrant celebration of youth, love, and laughter. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is one of the most high-profile theatrical releases of 2026.

The film promises the signature high-energy storytelling that the duo of Tips Films and David Dhawan are well-known for over the years. By the early looks of things, the romantic comedy entertainer has all the elements to stand out as one of the year’s most successful theatrical releases.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

In a recent development, Tips Films has announced that its upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 12, 2026, a week later than its originally announced release date of June 5. It must be noted that Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release on June 5.

Ramesh Taurani On The Shift In The Theatrical Release Of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

In an official statement, Ramesh Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Films, stated, “We would like to clarify that our film – Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.”

Promotional activities, including the launch of the film’s vibrant soundtrack and trailer, will continue as planned, building momentum toward the new mid-June release.

