KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations announced earlier today that the global theatrical release of the highly anticipated action-drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, has been strategically rescheduled. The date will be postponed due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has disrupted normalcy in many countries in the region.

Originally slated for a worldwide premiere on March 19, 2026, the film’s release has been moved to June of this year.

Toxic Updated Release Date

Toxic, starring Yash, is set for a grand theatrical release on June 4, 2026. As advised by one of their major distribution partner, Phars Films, the decision to reschedule the release was made in response to escalating tensions and the resulting disruptions to cinema operations across the Gulf region, a key market for the film’s multi-language global rollout.

The producers have been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments with utmost caution. This announcement comes at a time when the makers were gearing up for a grand trailer launch on March 8 in Bangalore, with media from across the country in attendance. They had also mapped out the film’s final promotional schedule for its previous release date of March 19.

Even though the film’s first single, Tabaahi, was ready for its scheduled debut on March 2, the makers chose to hold the music video and temporarily pause the promotional rollout, which was set to be activated within a day or two.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations said in an official statement, “After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. … Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026.”

Toxic Cast & Crew

Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — reinforcing its global ambition.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for release on June 4, 2026.

