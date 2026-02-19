The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups have unveiled a new poster. The stark visual offers an early indication of the film’s dark tone, suggesting a world shaped by violence and moral ambiguity. It features Yash as Raya at the centre of a blood-streaked blizzard, his face obscured as he drinks straight from a bottle, surrounded by the wreckage of unseen violence in an intoxicating universe.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups New Teaser Release Date Update

The new poster for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups reveals that the film’s new teaser will be released on February 20 at 9:35 AM. The teaser announcement comes as Toxic continues to be the most awaited film in India, driven by a phased rollout of character reveals and controlled marketing beats.

With limited narrative details disclosed so far, the campaign has encouraged audience speculation around the film’s visual language and character dynamics, positioning its upcoming teaser as the first opportunity for an intimate glimpse into the film’s world. To maintain the impact of the narrative, the teaser will be released in a single language, allowing the film’s stark imagery and atmosphere to speak to the audience.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups – Cast & Characters

Part of the anticipation for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups stems from the film’s carefully unveiled ensemble. Kiara Advani appears as Nadia, framed as restrained and emotionally weighted; Huma Qureshi is introduced as Elizabeth, commanding and lethal; Nayanthara emerges as Ganga, a character whose arrival recalibrates the film’s power equations. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, presented as desirable yet unreadable, while Rukmini Vasanth steps in as Mellisa, exuding controlled authority. The final character reveal was Yash as Raya, whose declaration – “Daddy’s home…” doubles as both an arrival in the narrative and a statement on his return to theatres.

Yash’s Toxic Release Date & More Details

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.

The film boasts a brilliant technical lineup, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi behind the lens, music composed by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The action is mounted on a massive scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, strategically coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

