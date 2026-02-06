Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has dominated the headlines ever since its production was announced. However, the Yash starrer has recently made another historic headway with a record distribution rights deal. The KVN Productions film stormed into the record books with a staggering ₹120 crore AP-TG deal with Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Toxic’s Mega Distribution Rights Deal

SVC has acquired the distribution rights for Toxic in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a signing amount of ₹100+ crore (on a commission basis). This deal officially stands out as the biggest acquisition ever for a non-Telugu origin film.

The landmark deal between the makers of Toxic (KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations) and SVC further cements the film as one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles of 2026, underscoring the extraordinary confidence the trade has in its scale, appeal, and box-office potential. With three major contenders aggressively vying for the AP–TG rights, SVC ultimately emerged victorious, sealing what is now being hailed as one of the most defining distribution deals in recent Indian cinema.

The Influence Of Yash

Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic is viewed as a powerful symbol of how true star power, compelling vision, and cinematic ambition can dissolve linguistic boundaries. From the ground up, the film has generated unprecedented buzz, visible in the massive on-ground excitement, the organic fan frenzy across the country, and beyond. The love Yash commands on the streets, across cities and regions, reflects a rare phenomenon where India feels united by a star and the cinema he represents.

In the Telugu states, especially, Rocking Star Yash is embraced as one of their own, with audiences eagerly awaiting his next project since KGF Chapter 2, a sentiment now clearly reflected in the strong early numbers and pre-release traction of Toxic.

The partnership with Sri Venkateswara Creations further reinforces the film’s positioning. Led by Dil Raju, the banner is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and trusted forces in Indian cinema, with a legacy built on National Award–winning films and multiple blockbuster successes.

For audiences and fans, this alliance sets expectations soaring – from massive theatrical reach and high-visibility promotions to a big-screen experience crafted to be larger than life.

Toxic Cast & Crew

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition. The film boasts a formidable technical lineup, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi behind the lens, music composed by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (known for John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

