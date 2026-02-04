Directed and edited by Noufal Abdullah in his directorial debut, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a 2025 Malayalam horror-comedy that blends suspense, folklore, and youthful ambition in a village shrouded in myth and mystery.

When & Where To Nellikkampoyil Night Riders On OTT?

ZEE5 will stream the Nellikkampoyil Night Riders on Malayalam starting February 6, inviting audiences into a tale of mystery, courage, and the unforeseen forces that lurk in the night.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders: Lead & Supporting Cast

The film stars Mathew Thomas as Shyam, a spirited young man whose life and relationships are tested as the eerie events in Nellikkampoyil force him and his friends to confront their deepest fears.

The ensemble cast also includes Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Merin Philip, Vishnu Agasthya, Rony David, Abu Salim, and others, who bring energy, humour, and emotional texture to this unfolding story of friendship and fear.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders: Plot & Storyline

Set in the atmospheric village of Nellikkampoyil, where age-old myths shape the landscape and imagination, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders stands out as a vivid mix of horror, comedy, and youth energy. With its engaging performances and compelling visuals, the film promises a fresh OTT experience for viewers who enjoy genre-blending narratives. By the early look of things, the movie promises to be an out-and-out entertainer. Let’s wait for its highly anticipated premiere.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders will be available to stream on Malayalam ZEE5 from February 6, 2026.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Trailer:

