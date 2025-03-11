Valentine’s Day 2025 saw the clash of two Malayalam films, Bromance and Daveed, at the box office. Hailing from two different genres, all eyes were on which movie emerged victorious at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of these two movies.

Bromance Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Mathew Thomas earned 2 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 33% since the movie amassed 3 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 8.4 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie stands at 9.91 crores. The Mathew Thomas starrer garnered around 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bromance comes to 14.96 crores. It is just 4 lakhs away from crossing 15 crores globally. The film is also the fifth-most highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It needs just 2.28 crores to overtake Tovino Thomas’ Identity to become the 4th most highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. The film is mounted at a budget of 3 crores. It is currently the third-most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 after Rekhachithram and Ponman with a returns of 180%.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 25

The Antony Varghese starrer actioner is trailing far behind Bromance when it comes to the box office battle. Daveed’s day-wise collections have been stagnant at a mere 1 lakh ever since its 15th day when it witnessed a drop of 75%. The total India net collection comes to 5.22 crores.

However, the movie has still managed to recover its budget. It is mounted at a budget of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.22 crores, the Antony Varghese starrer’s ROI comes to 22 lakhs. This results in Daveed’s ROI percentage coming to 4.4%.

Hence, it is very clear that Bromance is leading far ahead of Daveed by 37%. The two films also clashed with Painkili at the box office. However, that movie turned out to be a box office disaster.

