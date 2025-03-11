The GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil fantasy horror film Kingston is struggling to mint money at the box office. The movie was released on March 7, 2025 with a lot of expectations but has not been able to cross even 5 crores since 4 days of its release. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Kingston Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 4th day, the GV Prakash Kumar starrer earned 40 lakhs. This was a drop of around 51% since the movie amassed 82 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 3.01 crores.

On its 4th day, the movie has managed to cross 3 crores but it is overall a dismal affair. It needs an upward graph in the collection to garner decent numbers. Kingston opened to mixed reviews from the netizens. However, theatre-going audiences were all praise for the grand scale of the GV Prakash Kumar starrer.

However, the film has fared better than GV Prakash Kumar’s previous box office disaster, Dear. For the unversed, in its 4-day collection, the 2024 Tamil romantic film garnered only 34 lakhs. Kingston is leading with almost 88%, with its current India net collection of 3.01 crores. But overall, the movie needs to fare better to escape the flop verdict. It is also facing a tough competition from the latest Kollywood releases like Sabdham and Aghathiyaa.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kingston has been directed by Kamal Prakash which also marks his directorial debut. Apart from GV Prakash Kumar, the movie also stars Divyabharathi, Chetan and Nithin Satya in the lead roles. GV Prakash has also composed the music for the movie and has produced the same.

