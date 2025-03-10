The GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil fantasy horror film Kingston has been witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. However, it is racing ahead of the singer-composer-actor’s previous box office flop. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 3rd day.

Kingston Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 3rd day, the GV Prakash Kumar starrer earned 82 lakhs*. This was a slight drop of around 6% since the movie amassed 89 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 2.61 crores.

The GV Prakash Kumar starrer now inches close to 3 crores. However, it is overall turning out to be a dismal affair. The day-wise collections have not gone beyond 1 crore. The film opened at 90 lakhs at the box office. Instead of showcasing a growth, Kingston has instead witnessed a decline on its 3rd day. This can be alarming for the film.

However, the movie’s 3-day collection has fared better than GV Prakash Kumar’s previous box office flop. The composer-actor’s last 2024 Tamil romantic film Dear’s 3-day collection came to a mere 25 lakhs. Hence, his current movie Kingston has taken a lead of almost 90% from his previous box office disaster with its 3-day India net collection.

But overall, Kingston needs a better positive word of mouth to see a boost in the collection. The movie is also facing a stiff competition from the recent Tamil releases like Sabdham and Aghathiyaa. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kingston has been helmed by Kamal Prakash which also marks his directorial debut. Apart from GV Prakash Kumar, the film also stars Divyabharathi, Chetan and Nithin Satya in the lead roles. GV Prakash has also composed the music for the movie and has bankrolled the same.

