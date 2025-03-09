The Sundeep Kishan starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Mazaka is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. As the film reaches the last leg of its theatrical run, it is inching towards 12 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 11th day.

Mazaka Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Sundeep Kishan starrer earned 11 lakhs. This was a slight drop of 15% since the film had amassed 13 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 9.25 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie stands at 10.91 crore. The film has earned a mere 1 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Mazaka comes to 11.91 crores.

On its 11th day, the Sundeep Kishan starrer is inching towards 12 crores and is just 9 lakhs away from the same. However, the movie is overall a dismal affair. While it started off on a promising note, Mazaka is now mainly at the lower levels. It is also facing a tough competition from the recent South releases.

Mazaka is mounted at a budget of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 9.25 crores, the Sundeep Kishan starrer has managed to cover only 37% of its budget. It needs an upward graph in the collection to mint favorable numbers and also to recover its entire budget which seems like a mammoth task now. It is most likely to wrap up without even recovering half of its budget.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Mazaka has been helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Anshu, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Leon James.

