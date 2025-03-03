The Telugu romantic-comedy Mazaka was released on February 26, 2025. Though at lower levels, the movie seems to be maintaining a decent pace when it comes to its global collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Mazaka Box Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the Sundeep Kishan starrer earned 1.23 crores*. This was a slight drop of 8% since the movie had garnered 1.35 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 6.83 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection stands at 8.05 crores*. While Mazaka earned 90 lakhs when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 8.95 crores*.

The Sundeep Kishan starrer is now inching towards 9 crores when it comes to the global collection. However, it needs a more stable word of mouth to attain decent numbers. The movie had 2 crores at the box office. This was a whopping 400% higher than Sundeep’s previous Telugu flick Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. For the unversed, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona had opened at a mere 40 lakhs.

However, Mazaka is far away from being called a hit. Till now, the Tollywood industry has only seen one super hit in 2025 which was Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The Sundeep Kishan starrer might also face a tough competition from some of the latest South releases.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Mazaka has been directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the movie also stars Ritu Varma, Anshu and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Leon James.

