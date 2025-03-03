The Dhanush directorial Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, was released with a lot of expectations at the box office on February 21, 2025. The film marks the actor-director’s third directorial venture after Pa Paandi and Raayan. However, the movie is struggling to mint numbers at the box office.

NEEK Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the day-wise collection of the Dhanush directorial was around 32 lakhs. This was a slight growth of around 3% since the movie had amassed 31 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 7.12 crore.

NEEK is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. Despite 10 days of its release, it still remains below 10 crores, which is not a good sign. Not only this, but by the looks of it, it might wrap up without even recovering half of its budget.

The Dhanush directorial is mounted at a budget of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.12 crores, the film has managed to cover only 28% of its budget. Its coming-of-age romantic comedy genre was expected to strike a chord with the audience. But alas! The movie is failing miserably at the box office.

Dhanush’s last directorial film Raayan’s 10-day India net collection was a whopping 90% ahead of NEEK. For the unversed, Raayan had earned around 76.05 crores on its 10th day. The Tamil film is also facing a tough competition from some latest South releases.

About The Film

Talking about NEEK, it has also been written by Dhanush. The film stars Mathew Thomas, Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

