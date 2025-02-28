The Dhanush directorial Tamil coming-of-age romantic-comedy Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK is turning out to be a dismal affair at the box office. Even though the film has managed to cross 6 crores, it is showing all signs to be a disaster. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 7th day.

NEEK Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 7th day, the Dhanush directorial earned around 64 lakhs*. Even though this was a good growth of 93%, the film is still showing no signs of a major improvement when it comes to the collections. The India net collection of the movie stands at 6.38 crores*.

Not only this but the movie’s 7-day India net collection is 89% behind Dhanush’s last directorial Raayan. For the unversed, Raayan amassed around 60 crores in 7 days when it came to its India net collection. As compared to that, NEEK has not even able to cross 10 crores.

NEEK is now inching towards 7 crores. But it is far away from its budget recovery and might wrap up without covering even half of its budget. The movie had opened to a mixed response from the netizens. While some praised the entertainment quotient of the film, others praised Mathew Thomas’ performance in the same. However, others found some drawbacks in the writing and the performance of the rest of the star cast.

The Dhanush directorial is mounted at a scale of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 6.38 crores, it has managed to cover only 25% of its budget. It is also facing a tough competition from the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon which is going rock solid at the box office. The film has unfortunately failed to resonate with the audience by the looks of it.

About The Movie

Talking about NEEK, it has also been penned by Dhanush. The movie stars Mathew Thomas, Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

