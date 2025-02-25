The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. The film is turning out to be yet another success for Ranganathan after Love Today. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 35.7 crores when it comes to its India net collection. Including the taxes, the film’s gross collection stands at 42.12 crores. The movie earned around 14.7 crores when it comes to its overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Dragon now stands at 56.82 crores. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is inching towards 60 crores. Not only this, but the movie has also managed to recover its entire budget.

Dragon’s Budget Recovery

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has been mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 35.7 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 70 lakhs. The ROI percentage comes to 2%. However, the film will eventually yield good profits in the coming days. It is also garnering a good positive word of mouth.

But the film might lose on to the hit tag. For the same, it needs to earn at least 70 crores when it comes to the lifetime collection. However, overall Dragon is garnering a good run at the box office, and it will be interesting to see if it manages to tick off any other milestones in the coming days.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Dragon has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Leon James.

