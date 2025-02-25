The Valentine’s Day bracket saw the release of two Malayalam films, namely Painkili and Bromance. However, while one is racing way ahead in the box office game, the other is showing all signs of being a disaster. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the two movies.

Painkili Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the film earned 6 lakhs. It had a drop of around 33% since it earned 9 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 3.2 crores.

Painkili is inching towards 4 crores but is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. The Sajin Gopu starrer has not even earned 1 crore when it comes to the day-wise collection. It is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 3.2 crores, it has only covered 32% of its budget. The movie has been helmed by Sreejith Babu. Apart from Sajin Gopu, it also stars Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, and Ashwathy in the lead roles.

Bromance Box Office Collection Day 11

On the other hand, the Arjun Ashokan starrer is weaving a phenomenal success story. The film earned 24 lakhs on its 11th day. This was a drop of around 56% since the movie amassed 55 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection comes to 7.2 crores.

With this, the film has become the third-most profitable Malayalam movie of 2025 after Rekhachithram and Ponman. Bromance is mounted at a limited budget of 3 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.2 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.2 crores. The ROI percentage comes to 140%. The movie is already a huge success but it needs to earn around 8 or 9 crores in its lifetime collection to earn the super-hit tag.

So, it can be clearly seen that Bromance is far ahead of Painkili in the box office game. The two movies also clashed with another Malayalam actioner on Valentine’s Day i.e., Daveed. However, Bromance is also ahead of Daveed and shows all signs of being a humongous success.

