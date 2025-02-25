Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi has headed towards a disaster at the box office. The action drama that was being hailed for its action stunts when the trailer of the film arrived stands at a total of 81.99 crore after 19 days.

Ajith Kumar’s Salary

The superstar has reportedly charged 105 – 110 crore as his remuneration for the action film also starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja. Interestingly, the superstar’s entire fee is higher than the total losses being incurred!

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 19

On the 19th day, the third Monday, February 24, Vidaamuyarchi earned 7 lakh at the box office, which was a drop of almost 46% from the previous day, which earned 13 lakh.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 73.21 crore

Week 2: 7.25 crore

Day 16: 7 lakh

Day 17: 13 lakh

Day 18: 7 lakh

Total: 81.99 crore

Budget & Recovery

The action film has been mounted on a budget of reported 185 crore at the box office. With the total 81.99 crore collection, the action film has been able to recover only 44% of its entire budget and the recovery now seems like a lost battle!

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Loss

Currently, the film is heading towards a loss of almost 103 crore at the box office. Interestingly, Ajith Kumar‘s 110 crore salary is almost 6% higher than all the losses made by Vidaamuyarchi. It would be the actor’s call if he is still charging the same amount or let go of some part of his remuneration after the film failed to recover its investment at the box office!

