Three Malayalam films clashed at the box office on February 14 – Bromance, Painkili and Daveed. While the former two are comedies, the latter is an action drama. The two comedies, however, are performing in contrast at the box office.

Bromance Budget & Collection

Helmed by Arun D Jose, the comedy-drama is already a hit at the box office and in 10 days, it already stands at a total collection of 6.96 crore. Mounted on a controlled budget of 3 crore, the film starring Mathew Thomas has churned out a profit of 132%

Painkili Budget & Collection

Painkili stands at a collection of 3.14 crore in 10 days, which is a disaster for its reported 10 crore budget. It seems difficult for the film to recover even 50% of its budget. The film has failed to touch the 1 crore mark at the box office in the 10 days of its theatrical run!

Bromance VS Painkili Box Office

In 10 days, Bromance stands 216% higher than Painkili in its earnings. In fact, on the tenth day, while Mathew Thomas’s film earned 55 lakh, Sajin Gopu’s family comedy stayed below the 10 lakh mark!

Check out the 10-day comparison of Mathew Thomas VS Sajin Gopu‘s comedy-dramas at the box office.

Day 1: 85 lakh VS 70 lakh

Day 2: 1.2 crore VS 55 lakh

Day 3: 1.6 crore VS 72 lakh

Day 4: 65 lakh VS 28 lakh

Day 5: 53 lakh VS 25 lakh

Day 6: 48 lakh VS 22 lakh

Day 7: 35 lakh VS 14 lakh

Day 8: 23 lakh VS 8 lakh

Day 9: 52 lakh VS 11 lakh

Day 10: 55 lakh VS 9 lakh

Total: 6.96 crore VS 3.14 crore

