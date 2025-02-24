Pradeep Ranganathan is definitely bringing another success at the box office with his film Dragon, earning an unbelievable 28.80 crore in just three days. The weekend collection of the film ensures that it is on the right track and might claim the hit verdict for the actor after his debut film Love Today!

Only 6.2 Crore Away From Profit Zone!

The film is currently only 6.2 crore away from the profit-making zone at the box office. Meanwhile, it has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his debut film and last theatrical release, Love Today, which earned 6.61 crore at the box office.

Dragon Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, despite the India VS Pakistan match, Dragon earned 11.5 crore at the box office, which was a jump of almost 6.4% at the box office. The first-weekend collection ensures a minimal Monday drop as well.

Check out the day-wise collection of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 6.5 crore

Day 2: 10.8 crore

Day 3: 11.50 crore

Total: 28.80 crore

Dragon Budget & Recovery

Dragon has been mounted on a budget of 35 crore at the box office, and it has recovered 82% of the entire budget. Once the film earns 6.2 crore more on Monday and the day after, it will enter the profit-making zone. However, the hit tag for the film is still very far away, standing at 70 crore!

It will be too early to comment on film’s hit status and there will be more clarity once the Monday drop arrives which would set the pace of the film for the upcoming week at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office (10 Days): Only 3.74 Crore Away To Dethrone Hrithik Roshan & Enter Top 20 Highest Grossers Of Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News