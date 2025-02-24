If there is a comeback that is worthy enough to be talked about, it should definitely be Vicky Kaushal, who is roaring at the box office with Chhaava inching towards the 500 crore mark globally. The film stands at a total worldwide gross collection of 463.08 crore.

Vicky Kaushal All Set To Dethrone War!

Vicky Kaushal, interestingly, has taken only 10 days to reach an unimaginable figure and is only 3.64 crore away from dethroning Hrithik Roshan from the top 20. War is currently the 20th highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide with a collection of 466.82 crore.

Chhaava To Enter Top 20 Hindi Grossers Worldwide

On Monday, Chhaava will enter the top 20 worldwide Hindi grossers of Indian Cinema, dethroning Hrithik Roshan’s War. Vicky Kaushal’s period film has already surpassed the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, Singham Again yesterday!

Axes 5 Hindi Biggies In A Single

In a single day, Vicky Kaushal surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross collection of Kalki 2898 AD (413.10 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (421.22 crore), Chennai Express (422 crore), Brahmastra (430.22 crore) and Andhadhun (453.80 crore).

Here is the breakdown of the period drama at the box office in 10 days.

India net: 334.51 crore

India gross: 394.72 crore

Overseas gross: 68.36 crore (estimated)

Worldwide gross: 463.08 crore

All Set To Beat Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Biggies

Once Vicky Kaushal enters the 500 Crore Club, it will also cross the lifetime collections of Dunki and Tiger 3 after surpassing War 2. However, the next spot would be difficult for the actor and would need a week to reach the said figure!

