Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, has suffered a major blow in the form of Vidaamuyarchi. The film was released amid huge expectations as it marked the actor’s comeback after two years. Unfortunately, it has failed to make it big and is heading for a huge disaster. Amid this, reports about Ajith’s next film are doing rounds. Yes, we’re talking about his upcoming biggie, Good Bad Ugly, and the latest reports are related to his salary and the film’s total budget.

Vidaamuyarchi is no longer the most expensive film of Thala?

Reportedly, Thala Ajith’s latest release, Vidaamuyarchi was holding the crown of being the most expensive film of the Kollywood superstar. While the budget was never officially confirmed, it is learned that the film is carrying a cost of 185 crores. But now, this number has been surpassed by a huge margin by Thala’s upcoming magnum opus.

If reports are to be believed, Good Bad Ugly has a budget close to a staggering 300 crores. Yes, you read that right! With such a huge cost, it is one of the most expensive films from Kollywood in recent times. Also, it’s Ajith Kumar’s most expensive film, surpassing Vidaamuyarchi by a margin of 115 crores.

Record salary for Ajith Kumar!

Apart from the massive budget, Good Bad Ugly is also in the buzz due to the crazy amount Ajith Kumar has received as his salary. It is learned that the Kollywood superstar has been paid a colossal 150 crores. If calculated, this sum equals half of the film’s budget, which is crazy.

A few days back, there were reports suggesting Red Giant Movies had offered Ajith a whopping 200 crores as his remuneration for an upcoming film. However, this is still a rumor, while the figure for Good Bad Ugly is almost confirmed.

More about the film

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Arjun Das, and others in key roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2025. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.

