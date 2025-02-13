Tamil cinema boasts numerous actors and superstars, but on the national stage, Rajinikanth and Vijay are two of the most iconic figures from the Tamil film industry. Both have massive fan bases not only in Tamil Nadu but also beyond. While the fans often find themselves at odds, there is no apparent rivalry between the two stars themselves. In fact, they are known to be extremely cordial with one another.

A prime example of this is the Vettaiyan star extending his well-wishes to Vijay when he ventured into politics. However, despite their friendship, things recently got a bit out of hand during an online clash between the fans of Rajinikanth and Vijay. The latest controversy revolves around derogatory remarks and verbal abuse directed at Vijay by individuals claiming to be Rajinikanth’s fans on social media. The situation escalated when some users even called for eggs to be thrown at Vijay, further fueling tensions between both fan bases.

In an effort to defuse the situation, Rajinikanth’s public relations officer issued a statement condemning the remarks: “These remarks are unacceptable and go against the principles upheld by true Rajinikanth fans. Sharing such harmful content only fosters division and animosity. No fan should spread hatred against any actor or fellow human in the name of fandom. Fans should promote love and positivity and not indulge in hatred.”

