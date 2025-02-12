Just a few days after Bunny Vas and Allu Aravind’s press meeting, at which they strongly condemned piracy and the illegal screening of a pirated Thandel version on an APSRTC bus, another incident came to light. A pirated version of Thandel was played on another APSRTC bus. Producer Bunny Vas, who had earlier raised complaints about similar issues, once again called for strict action against those responsible.

On social media, Bunny Vas shared the bus details (Vehicle No: AP 39 WB 5566) and expressed his disappointment. He urged APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao to issue a strict circular prohibiting pirated movies on public transport.

He tweeted, “Once again, a pirated version of our #Thandel was played on an @apsrtc bus. Piracy harms the film industry and disrespects the entire team’s hard work. We request APSRTC to take serious action and prevent such incidents in the future.”

This is not the first time Thandel has faced piracy issues. Soon after its release, a high-definition copy was leaked online, and a local cable channel illegally broadcasted the entire film. The film’s team had vowed to take strict action against those responsible.

Another APSRTC bus (Service No: 3066) was caught screening a pirated movie copy earlier. Following that incident, the APSRTC Chairman ordered an inquiry. However, another case has reported that concerns about piracy prevention remain.

The Telugu film industry is urging authorities to take stricter measures against piracy. APSRTC is expected to tighten regulations to prevent pirated content from being played on its buses.

Thandel hit the screens on February 7, 2025. The film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The storyline is based on a real-life incident from 2018. Bunny Vasu bankrolled it under the Geetha Arts banner. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starred in the lead roles.

