Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel is performing well at the box office, and despite witnessing a drop on Monday, the romantic period drama has earned a total of 40.85 crore at the box office in four days. It is now inching towards the 50 crore mark and might touch it before the second weekend arrives.

The major earnings have come through the Telugu version, with the Hindi version of the film turning a complete washout, earning only 37 lakh, and the Tamil version earning only 33 lakh.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, February 10, the film earned 4.75 crore at the box office. This is a drop of almost 64.7% from the previous day, which brought 12.75 crore.

Surpasses Three Naga Chaitanya Films Post-COVID

Naga Chaitanya has surpassed his three films post-COVID. Now, only Bangarraju will wait to be defeated in the upcoming days.

Check out the box office collection of all Naga Chaitanya films post-COVID.

Love Story (2021): 39.3 crore

Bangarraju (2022): 49.61 crore

Thank You (2022): 9.43 crore

Custody (2022): 9.23 crore

Thandel Needs 8.76 Crore For Next Milestone

Thandel now needs only 8.76 crore at the box office to surpass his highest-grossing film post-COVID. Bangarraju earned 49.61 crore in its lifetime, and Thandel might surpass this number soon.

While Naga Chaitanya will surpass his highest-grossing film post-COVID, it would be a difficult task for Sai Pallavi to hit the same milestone since the actress’s highest-grossing film post-COVID is Amaran. Also, starring Sivakarthikeyan, the war hero biopic earned 219.94 crore in total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal Beats Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force With The Biggest Opening Pre-Sales (Hindi) Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News