Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release has surpassed all expectations, and in four days, the romantic drama stands at a total of almost 18.5 crore at the box office. Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the romantic drama is enhralling the audiences and is the number one pick for this Valentine’s season.

Still Away From The Hit Verdict

Along with the 9 crore box office collection from the initial run, the romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane stands at a total of 27.5 crore. It still needs to earn 8.5 crore more to earn a hit verdict at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 4

On the 4th day, Monday, February 10, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earned 2.5 crore* at the box office, which is a big drop from the previous day, Sunday’s 6 crore. However, it is still a very good number considering a working day.

Check out the four-day total of the re-release of the romantic drama at the box office.

Day 1 : 4.5 crore

Day 2 : 5.5 crore

Day 3 : 6 crore

Day 4 : 2.5 crore*

Total: 18.5 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release VS Loveyapa

On Monday, Harshvardhan Rane’s film earned 316% higher than Loveyapa. Ironically, Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com has the same fate as Sanam Teri Kasam’s when it first arrived in 2016! In four days, Harshvardhan Rane’s film has earned almost 3.3 times more than Loveyapa!

Profit & Budget

Sanam Teri Kasam was mounted on a budget of 18 crore at the box office and with a 27.5 crore total, it has registered a profit of 52.78%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

