Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is breaking records with its pre-sales ever since the film commenced its advance booking on February 8. Currently, the film has registered a ticket sale of 200K+ on BMS and the film still has 3 more days to go before it arrives on February 14.

Biggest Pre-Sales Of 2025

Chhaava has already registered the biggest pre-sales of 2025 by a Bollywood film, surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. The patriotic war drama registered an advance booking of 3.82 crore gross for the opening day.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has registered an advance booking of 4.49 crore gross, excluding block seats. This number is the advance booking for the opening day till February 11, 2 PM, and still has three more days to grow at the box office.

Chhaava Ticket Sales

The BMS pre-sales for the film three days before its release has hit a total of 2.02 lakh, surpassing Stree 2 by a huge margin. Vicky Kaushal‘s film registered a ticket sale 68% higher than Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for Hindi films on BMS three days before the release.

Jawan: 6.16 lakh

Animal: 3.17 lakh

Tiger 3: 2.78 lakh

Chhaava: 2.02 lakh

Stree 2: 1.28 lakh

Already The 5th Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2025

With its advance booking, Chhava is already the fifth biggest opener of 2025 and it would easily go pass Deva and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release’s opening day collection, before the period drama ends its advance ticket sales. It would be interesting to see if Vicky Kaushal surpasses Sky Force’s 15.30 crore opening to bring the biggest Hindi opener of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya VS Sai Pallavi Box Office Post-COVID: Ramayana’s Sita Earned 1.8 Times Higher Than Her Thandel Co-Star – Full Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News