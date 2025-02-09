Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force has definitely slowed down at the Indian box office, and the day before yesterday, it fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time. Still, it is doing its best to achieve some significant feats. In the latest development, it has surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Airlift to enter the list of Akshay’s top 10 highest-grossing films. It is ready to beat another biggie of Akshay today or tomorrow. Keep reading for a detailed report of 16 days!

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Bollywood action drama opened to mixed reviews, but among moviegoers, it enjoyed mostly favorable reactions. This positivity kept the momentum intact for a few days, but eventually, the film slowed down. As a result, despite a strong opening week of almost 100 crores, it has emerged as a losing affair.

After the opening week, Sky Force dropped more than expected. Things became worse this Friday when several new arrivals hit theatres. Also, the effect of word-of-mouth has settled down, and there’s no significant movement at ticket windows. Considering it was Saturday yesterday, there was some growth as 1.80 crores came after Friday’s 80 lakh, but it’s useless.

After 16 days, Sky Force’s net revenue at the Indian box office is 129.45 crores. The total looks good in isolation, but considering the reported budget of around 160 crores, the number is not up to the mark.

If we talk about positives, the film has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 10th highest-grosser by surpassing Airlift’s 129 crores. Soon, it will overtake Rowdy Rathore’s 131 crores. Before wrapping up, it will also beat Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s 133.60 crores.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores Sky Force – 129.45 crores

