Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has performed brilliantly so far. On the opening day, it exceeded expectations and scored well above double-digits. After a big start, the film could have dipped a bit on day 2, but on the contrary, it displayed a jump and had another rocking day at the Indian box office. While it’s a bit early to say anything, it seems that the biggie is on track to be a successful film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

After the three major Sankranti releases, February has begun on a good note for Tollywood. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics, though it is being praised for solid performances of the lead, visuals, and music. So far, word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience is favorable, and that has built momentum at ticket windows.

Occupancy throughout the day was superb for Thandel, especially in night shows, where it went up to 72%. This led to a smashing collection of 12.64 crores on day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 1’s 11.50 crores, it jumped by almost 10%. The total collection of the film now stands at 24.14 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Thandel:

Day 1- 11.50 crores

Day 2- 12.64 crores

Total- 24.14 crores

Reportedly, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is made on a budget of 75 crores. Against this cost, it has 24.14 crores, which means that 32.18% of the total budget has already been recovered. From here, the target of recovering the total budget looks easy unless a brutal drop is witnessed during weekdays.

Meanwhile, Thandel is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Other than the original Telugu language, the film has also released in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

