Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar continues to enjoy a good run. After exceeding expectations on the opening day, the film had another cheerful day at the Indian box office. It is enjoying its own targeted audience despite so many options available for moviegoers. Yesterday, on day 2, it emerged as Himesh’s fifth highest-grossing film (as a lead) by surpassing the dismal total of Radio. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Keith Gomes, the Bollywood action entertainer was released on Friday in a clash with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa. Other than Loveyapa, Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar were also re-released in theatres. Even there are leftovers like Sky Force and Deva. Amid so many films running in theatres, Ravi Kumar is spreading its magic.

Thanks to an entertaining trailer and chartbuster songs, Badass Ravi Kumar took an impressive start of 3.52 crores. On day 2, it didn’t drop much and maintained a steady pace by earning 3 crores*, pushing the overall collection to 6.52 crore* net at the Indian box office. This is really a good number for a film made at just 20 crores.

With 6.52 crores, Badass Ravi Kumar has surpassed Radio’s 71 lakh to become the fifth highest-grossing film of Himesh Reshammiya (as a lead). Up next, it’ll beat Karzzzz (10.33 crores), which is just 3.81 crores away.

Take a look at the top grossers of Himesh Reshammiya (as a lead):

The Expose – 18 crores Teraa Surroor – 14.15 crores Aap Ka Surroor – 12.43 crores Karzzzz – 10.33 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 6.52 crores*

Today, the film is expected to add 3 crores or more to the kitty, thus wrapping up the opening day weekend at around 9-10 crores. In the lifetime run, it will easily secure the plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Badass Ravi Kumar:

Day 1- 3.52 crores

Day 2- 3 crores*

Total- 6.52 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

