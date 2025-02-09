The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy film Loveyapa is witnessing a tough ride at the box office. The movie was released on February 7, 2025, and has managed to cross 2 crores at the box office on its 2nd day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the early estimates, the film witnessed a jump on its 2nd day. It earned *1.50 crores, which was almost a 20% jump from its opening collection. For the unversed, the film earned 1.25 crore at the box office on its first day. While this increase in the collection is favorable, the movie still remains at the lower levels. The total India net collection of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer now stands at 2.75 crore.

Loveyapa is facing a major competition from the Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar and the re-release of the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s romantic movie Sanam Teri Kasam. The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer had also registered a lower ticket sales as compared to Badass Ravi Kumar and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release. The movie opened to fairly positive responses from the critics and the masses alike. However, it needs a further growth in the collection to mint favorable numbers. It will be interesting to see whether there is an improvement in the collection in the coming days.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Loveyapa has been directed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa also stars Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, and Kiku Sharda in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young couple who decide to swap their phones for a day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Padmaavat Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Fails To Attract Audiences, Earns 91% Less Collection Than Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News