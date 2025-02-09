Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam is enjoying a dream run nine years after its original release. Recently, Tumbbad surprised everyone by outshining its initial run with its relaunch. Now, the same thing is being repeated at the Indian box office. Surprisingly, the romantic drama’s re-release has crossed its original lifetime collection in the first two days and aims for a terrific total. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 2!

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the 2016 romantic drama has sprung a big pleasant surprise among all new arrivals in theatres. Regarding ticket sales, the film is leading among all Hindi releases by a huge margin on BookMyShow. Yesterday, it sold over 150K tickets through BookMyShow, which is simply outstanding for a re-release.

While all eyes were on Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa’s opening day performance, Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) came out of the syllabus and smashed a superb 4.50 crore net. As the trend was solid and hype was visible on social media, the film was expected to perform brilliantly on day 2, and that’s what exactly happened. In fact, a solid jump of 22% was witnessed yesterday.

Yesterday, Sanam Teri Kasam attracted more footfalls and scored an impressive 5.50 crores, pushing the total collection to 10 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer has crossed the lifetime collection earned during the original run.

For those who don’t know, the film earned 9 crore net during its run in 2016, which the re-release has surpassed in just two days. Even today, it is expected to add another 5-6 crores to the tally, thus pushing the opening weekend collection to 15-16 crores. If the pace is maintained on weekdays, it has a strong chance of surpassing Tumbbad (32 crores), the highest-grossing film among Bollywood re-releases.

