Wicked has maintained strong legs at the domestic box office since it was released in the theatres. It showed its dominance over Gladiator II and gave tough competition to Moana 2 as well. However, it is now experiencing harsh drops as it is already available online and is rapidly losing theatres. The film is in its last leg of the theatrical run and is closing in on the domestic haul of Frozen II. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Frozen II is the sequel to Frozen, featuring the voices of actors Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Ciarán Hinds, Alan Tudyk, and Paul Briggs, reprising their roles from the previous film. It is the second highest-grossing animated film of all time, collecting $477.37 million in the US and a staggering $976.3 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the movie is $1.45 billion. It lost its #1 spot as the highest-grossing animated feature to Inside Out 2 last year.

The Frozen sequel is also the 25th highest-grossing film of all time in the US. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film Wicked is on track to cross the domestic haul of Frozen II. However, it seems unlikely that the musical fantasy will surpass the Disney feature as it is losing theatres exponentially and is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie lost 438 theatres and now plays across 835 theatres only for the first time at the US box office.

Wicked collected only $160K on the 12th Friday, a drop of -41.4% from last Friday. The musical fantasy has hit the $471.4 million cume in the United States, $1.8 million behind Frozen II at the same point in their runs. Jon M Chu’s movie is less than $6 million away from Frozen II’s domestic haul, and if it manages to beat that number, then it will be the 25th highest-grossing film ever in the US.

Wicked is expected to earn $450K to $550K in its 12th weekend. The film will lose multiple theatres this Thursday as Captain America: Brave New World will be released on Friday. Globally, Ariana Grande’s film is at #5 after beating Dune 2’s $714.64 million haul. The musical fantasy has collected $722.74 million worldwide and will be released in Japan in March.

At the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, Wicked won three awards, including Best Director for Jon M Chu, amid his Oscar snub. The movie was released in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Crosses The $1B Mark, Becoming The First Ever Non-Hollywood Film To Achieve This Remarkable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News