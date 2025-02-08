Critics Choice Awards 2025: The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place on February 7 after being postponed due to the wildfires. Emilia Perez received some of the top awards, including Best Foreign Language Film. There were some memorable moments at the ceremony night, and one of the best was honoring and acknowledging the first responders by giving them a standing ovation. In addition, Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan reappeared at the Critics Choice Awards, which also made news. We have listed the five biggest highlights from the award night. To find out more, scroll below!

Three of the most discussed films of last year, The Substance, Wicked, and Emilia Perez, won the most awards at the ceremony. However, Anora surprised everyone by taking home the Best Picture award. Demi Moore won the much-deserved Best Actress award, and once again, her speech was simply amazing.

Some top winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 include Adran Brody, who won the Best Actor trophy for The Brutalist, and Zoe Saldana, the Best Actress for Emilia Perez. In the television space, Shogun won four awards, including Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada. It was a drama-free night filled with good vibes and happy faces. However, it had its moments and good ones. From Angelina Jolie’s return to Anora’s unexpected win, we have curated the top five moments from the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony.

1. Chelsea Handler’s Monologue

From taking a dig at the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama to joking about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s alleged romance. It was an amusing opening monologue. Speaking of Justin and Blake, Chelsea said, “So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that’s why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I’m grateful. I think we’re all grateful. And I think we’re good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you’re on, we can all agree to accept that there’s probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys.”

The Critics Choice Awards host, Chelsea Handler, made a joke about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater during the show’s opening. pic.twitter.com/pC0WDtcRUd — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) February 8, 2025

Chelsea Handler’s joke about the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively lawsuit during the #CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/hlhjjj4hOJ — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) February 8, 2025

2. Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater’s PDA

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had eyes for each other only, which has also been confirmed by E! News. It was all not shown on camera, but some of their pictures went viral on social media. They were all smiles and head-over-heels in love. Even host Chelsea Handler couldn’t stop from joking about the alleged couple in her monologue. Check out some of the photographs.

Ethan slater and Ariana grande together at the critics choice awards . pic.twitter.com/bUIyydAHI6 — @charme.da.ariana (@charmedaariana) February 8, 2025

3. Rachel Brosnahan opens up about James Gunn’s Superman

For the unversed, Rachel will be seen as Lois Lane, opposite David Cornswet’s Clark Kent in the upcoming DC movie. The actress in a sultry black ensemble revealed how she did never-before things in Superman. She said, “And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It’s a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I’m excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us.”

Rachel Brosnahan almost revealed a secret for #Superman 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyDI5J2vQv — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 8, 2025

4. Jon M Chu jokes about his Oscar snub

Wicked is one of the most successful films of 2024, bagging the Golden Globe for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film won multiple awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, including Best Director for Jon M Chu. He did not get nominated for the Best Director category at the Oscars 2025, which made him joke about the snub, generating ample laughter from the audience.

He said, “I’m gonna win that Oscar! …I’m not nominated, by the way.” He continued, “I will be real with you. … We get to tell stories for our life. I’d been waiting to not think about algebra or grammar ever again. I just wanted to make movies….”

Jon M. Chu’s reaction and acceptance speech for his Critics Choice Award win for Best Directing for ‘WICKED’ See the full winners list: https://t.co/kTwM8897zK pic.twitter.com/yHC1mQtENt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2025

5. Jackie Chan & Angelina Jolie’s return

Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan are among the biggest global stars who stole the show with their return at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony. Jolie was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Maria. However, she made a solo appearance at the event in an apricot-colored lace ensemble by Elie Saab. She made a bold statement with her red lips.

Angelina Jolie / Critics Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/a1AfuahLJz — K🎱 (@lyntwig_) February 8, 2025

On the other hand, Jackie Chan made his first Hollywood appearance in over five years, as per E! News, making the crowd go crazy when he appeared on stage to present the Best Foreign Language Film award. He sported an all-black Chinese Tang suit and was met with a standing ovation from the people. He thanked everyone for the warm welcome and made them laugh by saying, “Quiet. Let me remember my dialogue.”

Jackie Chan gets a standing ovation when he comes to introduce the #CriticsChoice award for Foreign Language Film pic.twitter.com/SluinI6k32 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) February 8, 2025

The award ceremony was postponed to February due to the wildfires. The crowd honored the LA first responders for their remarkable service.

Round of standing applause for LA’s first responders at the #CriticsChoice Awards. pic.twitter.com/15uHPfqyCV — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 8, 2025

The Critics Choice 2025 award ceremony, held on February 7 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, can be watched on the Lionsgate Play app.

