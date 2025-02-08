Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 will be released next month, and the exhibitors are busy predicting the film’s debut weekend collection. This movie comes around six years after Parasite, and people are eagerly waiting for it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, it is a sci-fi black comedy based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The Twilight star will play the titular role. The movie is set to premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival this month. The supporting cast comprises Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast has predicted the domestic weekend range of Mickey 17. The report also stated that it was slated to be released in March 2024; however, because of the strikes, it got pushed back. According to the report, Robert Pattinson’s film is expected to earn between $15-$20 million at the box office in North America. It is way more than what Parasite, Bong Joon Ho’s last film, had collected in its domestic opening weekend.

Parasite only collected $393.2K in the US on its debut across three theatres. It had collected $53.36 million domestically and $258.1 million worldwide.

Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson’s character, the financially destitute Mickey Barnes, who is an Expendable, a disposable clone worker in the human colony Niflheim. As an expendable, Mickey undertakes several dangerous assignments he is not expected to survive, with a new body being regenerated each time he dies. After one of his clones, “Mickey 17”, is incorrectly assumed dead, both the previous and current version, known as Mickey 18, have to grapple with the nature of being expendables and the brutal government of the colony.

Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, and Steven Yeun’s Mickey 17 by Bong Joon Ho will be released in the US on March 7. It will compete with Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released this month, and Snow White, which is also slated to be released in March.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

