Walt Disney Pictures’ Snow White is counting days for its theatrical release, which still has a few weeks left. It has been in the spotlight since the film’s casting took place with Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The latest report shared the projected range of collection for the film on its opening weekend, similar to Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The musical fantasy film was directed by Marc Webb and was based on a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It is the live-action reimagining of Walt Disney Productions’ 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on the fairytale by the Brothers Grimm. In addition to Rachel and Gal, the movie will also feature Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Martin Klebba in crucial roles.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent was released in 2014 and focused on the title character. It is one of the most expensive films to date and was a commercial success. The movie was followed by a sequel titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Jolie’s film collected $69.43 million at the US box office on its opening weekend, and as per Deadline’s report, Snow White is expected to land around that in its debut weekend.

According to the report, Quorum shared a three-day start for Gal Gadot’s musical fantasy of $63 million to $70 million. However, other sources believe it might earn $65 million and call it a fair projection. Therefore, it will be similar to Maleficent’s opening weekend collection. The report further compared it to Rachel’s previous film’s debut weekend collection.

Her previous movie, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds, registered Rachel’s best opening at the box office with $44.6 million. If Snow White lands in the projected range, it will beat The Ballad of Songbirds as Zegler’s biggest opening. The film’s YouTube videos have collected over 141 million views so far, and the rest will be known once it hits the screens.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s Snow White will be released in the theatres on March 21, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Emerges As Highest-Grossing Single Market Film Of All Time By Beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $935M+ Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News