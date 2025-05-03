While you keep yourself busy with different K-dramas from different genres, South Korean movies are making ripples at the box office. 2025 had a good start with the films that have been released so far. From Dark Nuns to Hitman 2 to The Match, and others have made the list of top 10 South Korean Box Office hits. And we have compiled that list below, so scroll ahead.

These movies are across all genres, sci-fi, action thriller, sports drama, horror thriller – you name it, we have it. And if you are someone who only gets interested if there are well-known faces, then this list of films is for you, as these movies feature top stars like Song Hye-Kyo, Lee Byung-Hun, Robert Pattinson, and more.

Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson leads this Top 10 list as it earned over $20 million at the South Korean box office with an admission of 3,013,391 audience. It generated a revenue share of 11.56%.

Followed by Hitman 2 in the second position. The movie starred Kwon Sang-Woo, Jung Joon-Ho, Yi Yi-Kang, Han Ji-Eun, Lee Soon-Won, and others. It recorded a total of 2,547,448 admissions and earned a total gross of $17,094,198, as per KOBIZ (the Korean Film Council’s box office tracking record).

The third position was taken by the film Harbin starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong-Wook, Jo Woo-Jin, Park Jeong-Min, and others. It earned a total gross of $14,759,525 at the box office, it generated a revenue share of 8.06%.

Lee Byung-Hun and controversial actor Yoo Ah-In’s latest movie, The Match, which was released after a long hiatus, also made it to the Top 10 list. The film took fourth spot with a total gross of $14,146,039 at the box office, it generated a revenue share of 7.72%.

YADANG: The Snitch is in the fifth position at the box office with a total gross of $13,305,644, and generated a revenue share of 7.26%. The sixth place has been taken by Song Hye-Kyo’s Dark Nuns. The horror thriller earned more than $11 million at the box office. It generated 6.28% revenue share.

Hollywood movie Captain America: Brave New World also made it to the Top 10 South Korean box office hits, as the film earned global acclamation. It collected a total gross of $11,669,791.

In the eighth position, it is D.O. and Won Jin-Ah starrer Secret: Untold Melody, which collected $5,603,957 at the box office. The total admissions of the movie were 824,156. Following that, a Japanese film, Attack on Titan the Movie: THE LAST ATTACK, is in the ninth position, collecting $5,809,563 at the box office. FIREFIGHTERS is in the tenth position with a box office collection of $3,662,067.

So, here are the top 10 box office hits in South Korea in 2025.

