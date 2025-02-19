Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been recently made the headlines following the release of their gothic thriller film Dark Nuns. The movie, which was released in January 2025, opened to largely positive reviews from its domestic audience.

Dark Nuns tells the story of two nuns Sister Yunia (played by Song Hye-kyo) and Sister Michaela (played Jeon Yeo-been) as they try to help Choi Hee-jun (played by Moon Woo-jin), a young boy trapped by an evil spirit. Obstacles come in their way as Father Paolo (played by Lee Jin-wook), who is a trained psychiatrist, thinks he can cure Hee-jun through medical intervention, and Father Andrea (played by Huh Joon-ho) who goes ahead with performing an exorcism on the young boy.

The movie, which has enthralled the South Korean audience, will soon grace the Indian theatres. PVR announced the release of the film Dark Nuns on their official social media handles. Dark Nuns will release in India on February 21, 2025.

Dark Nuns is a spinoff of the movie The Priests. Kang Dong-won played the role of a young seminarian named Choi Jun-ho in The Priests. The Priests also focused on an exorcism done by the church. In Dark Nuns, we find Choi Jun-ho in a guest role as a deacon of the church. The movie is directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

This is the first time that Song Hye-kyo or Jeon Yeo-been have played the role of Sisters. Song Hye-kyo was last seen in the drama The Glory, whereas Jeon Yeo-been is popular for her role in Vincenzo. Lee Jin-wook played the male lead in the drama Dear Hyeri as well as a pivotal role in Squid Game season 2.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Trailer Review: Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Join Hands To Save The World From Apocalypse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News