It seems that Song Hye-Kyo is aging like fine wine, and we aren’t complaining. The actress recently wowed us with a short hairstyle and smoky eye makeup, leaving us in awe. Read on to learn more.

Song Hye-Kyo is one of the most stylish and gorgeous Korean actresses who hasn’t aged a bit since the early days of her career. On February 26, 2025, Vogue Hong Kong shared a detailed interview with the actress and a series of photos where she looked nothing less than a true diva. The Glory star sported a short hairstyle and edgy eye makeup as she graced the March issue cover.

The actress can be seen wearing from short dresses with matching shrugs, and embellished semi-nude gowns to sheer shirts paired with matching tanks. For the photoshoot, she opted for a bold makeover, including sculpted eyebrows, smoky eyes, soft winged liner, blushed cheeks, contoured nose, and glossy peach lip shade. However, it was her short, messy hairstyle that pulled the whole look together.

During an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Song Hye-Kyo opened up about the motivation behind her acting. She shared why she chose to go with a series like The Glory while she had such fame as a melodrama actress. She said, “I’ve had opportunities to work in genre films before ‘The Glory, ’ but it didn’t work out. I’ve done many melodramas, so I received a lot of requests for that genre. However, the excitement that comes from trying different genres and playing new characters is really what drives me in my work.”

Song Hye-Kyo is currently gearing up for her role in Dark Nuns and spoke about it in the same conversation. Without giving much detail about the character, she shared that she felt this role was quite different than the others, and said, “The character is very different from me. I was touched by her courage, strength, and power. My attitude towards self-sacrifice changed from ‘I can’t do it’ to ‘I would have done it if I were her’.”

From the fascinating looks that she served for the Vogue photoshoot, no one would believe that she’s 43 years old. Now, X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with comments appreciating Song Hye-Kyo’s recent lookbook. One of them wrote, “She ate this short hair look.” Another one commented, “She really can pull off any hairstyle; it’s insane.”

The K-netizens have also gone wild after seeing her pictures. One such fan wrote, “Unni is going to be pretty forever.” Another fan commented, “What is going on with her visuals!” The third person claimed that she looked beautiful.

Well, she clearly did. We still can’t get over her edgy and dynamic looks from the Vogue photoshoot. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know. On the other hand, her movie Dark Nuns, also stars Jeon Yeo-Been, Moon Woo-Jin, and others. The dark horror thriller has been released in South Korea and is now available to watch in India. It hit the theaters in India on February 21, 2025.

