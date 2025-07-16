Marvel’s Ironheart ended its run on July 1, 2025, with its last episode, The Past is the Past. The closing scenes dropped two major reveals, one emotional, one cosmic. Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) went toe-to-toe with Mephisto, the devilish entity finally brought to life by Sacha Baron Cohen, and made a deal that could flip the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bringing back her late friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) might seem like a bold but emotional choice, but every move has a price in the MCU. Riri’s decision to strike a deal with Mephisto comes with unseen strings. Now, a wave of otherworldly consequences may be heading her way. And oddly enough, her former foe Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) could be the one to save her skin.

Riri Williams Pact With Mephisto May Have Grave Consequences

Marvel fans would think a genius-level inventor like Riri would be smart enough to avoid shady pacts with demonic overlords. However, in true MCU fashion, emotional weight tends to sideline rational thinking, particularly when loss comes into play. Following a series of cryptic sequences and unsettlingly composed conversations between Riri and Mephisto (who had just cast aside Parker Robbins like discarded spell work), Riri ultimately gave in. She asked for Natalie to be brought back to life. That was the deal.

While the reunion felt warm at first, the aftermath got the Ironheart fandom on edge. The catch? Oh, it’s coming. Mephisto isn’t known for making selfless deals. His interest in Riri appears to be part of a much broader plan. And based on Marvel’s comic track record, this devil’s not stopping with just one soul. He’s tangled with Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, and even the Fantastic Four in the books, collecting regrets. If this TV finale is anything to go by, Mephisto is just getting started.

Meanwhile, Riri’s life on the ground is already complicated. Her AI-based simulation of Natalie, called N.A.T.A.L.I.E., had caused friction with both her mother, Ronnie (Anji White), and her love interest, Xavier (Matthew Elam). Ronnie had even asked Riri to create a version of her late husband, Gary (LaRoyce Hawkins), but Riri said no. Now that Natalie is back for real, the family tension is bound to crank up. So, this sets up possible ripple effects across other MCU projects as well.

How An Unexpected Team-Up May Help Ironheart In The Future

Back to Parker Robbins, aka The Hood. Last seen walking into Zelma Stanton’s mystical shop, Robbins could stumble upon just the magical upgrade he needs. And who better to align with than the one person who knows what it’s like to tango with Mephisto? “The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” might be the only card Riri has left to play. If she’s in too deep, she may have to work with Robbins to take the devil down or at least try not to get roasted in the process.

With Mephisto officially in the MCU, there’s room for absolute chaos. This isn’t just about Riri anymore. The devil could drop in on any struggling hero, tempting them with offers too good to refuse. If Marvel doesn’t use him wisely, it risks draining the weight out of death, sacrifice, and, well, of course, the stakes. For now, Natalie’s return in Ironheart feels like a miracle. However, as the MCU has taught us again and again, everything has a cost.

