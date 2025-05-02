HYBE’s new girl gang KATSEYE has recently released their song, Gnarly, and while many have appreciated the band’s track, some fans called out the label for trying to over sexualize the minor members of the group. The music video has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and also sparked controversy over its inappropriate choreography, imagery, and lyrics.

The controversy arose because one of the members of the gang, Yoonchae, is just 17 years old. Fans believe it was inappropriate to keep her in a choreography like that. This incident sparked a debate online as critics pointed out many questionable aspects of the video. Scroll ahead to read more.

In the Gnarly video, KATSEYE members can be seen twerking and b*tt slapping in the choreography that drew criticism, and also the exposed outfits created a lot of fuss online. The released music track also became a topic of discussion because Yoonchae can be seen shaking a bubbly bottle in a limo, which gave a nod to the drinking culture despite her being underage. Scenes in the clip, where flies can be seen rubbing together in an unpleasant way, along with objectifying shots of the members hinting at them as ‘fresh produce’, also sparked controversy.

Fans went into an outrageous mode seeing the music video and pointed out HYBE’s pattern of force-feeding mature concepts onto the minor members of its groups. For proof, they cited LE SSERAFIM’s example when the band debuted and Eunchae was seen doing a nasty hip-thrusting movement, which was later modified after a lot of debate. Many netizens have bashed the agency and shared their opinion on the platform X (previously known as Twitter).

One of the fans wrote, “Don’t jump at me for saying this but tbh I started noticing a pattern here in hybe where all their gg with minor members has to do some weird sexual connotation in their music or choreo like atp it’s just so weird :/” Another netizen commented, “Babymonster does the same thing and I’m sick of it…mind you they have 4 minor members!”

i said this on priv yesterday glad people are seeing it https://t.co/o196EgPINX pic.twitter.com/zDpoa6Zev8 — ‎͏͏͏͏ً (@pradarlings) April 30, 2025

don’t jump at me for saying this but tbh i started noticing a pattern here in hybe where all their gg with minor members has to do some weird sexual connotation in their music or choreo like atp its just so weird :/ https://t.co/CM81mLWZaS — ★ (@seokjinlangford) April 30, 2025

there was a lot of really weird stuff that was going on the mv that i don’t think was appropriate for a minor like yoonchae to be doing https://t.co/J2JyaUOQMq — brynn 🪽ྀི . ݁₊ (@fimfart) April 30, 2025

One of X users commented, “The song itself… I don’t think a lot of people realize it either but I’ve listened a few times and there are questionable noises in the back. idk what hybe was thinking and it’s honestly incredibly inappropriate.” Another claimed, “HYBE is infamous for making minors do weird things, from newjeans to illit to katseye.”

HYBE is infamous for making minors do weird things, from newjeans to illit to katseye 😞 — ₊˚ ୨ৎ lulu (@makiimatcha) April 30, 2025

the song itself… i don’t think a lot of people realize it either but i’ve listened a few times and there are questionable noises in the back. idk what hybe was thinking and its honestly incredibly inappropriate — vel/yufo 🥪🔪 (@dalsojoshi) April 30, 2025

oh girl i thought she was 18 what the fuck!!! it’s hybe though so like am i even surprised — gia (@lesbowon) April 30, 2025

KATSEYE recently presented their song Gnarly on stage on M Countdown and received a lot of love from the audience, as they think it worked better as a live performance than the music video. Also, because HYBE has dropped a cleaner version of the song, that also made a difference. The members’ approach and stage presence clearly won hearts.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

