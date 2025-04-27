Is BTS’s agency, HYBE, gearing up for a full-grown transformation in terms of its growth over the next few years? Well, reports suggest something like this. Despite the deflation in the global economic sector, HYBE is expected to make great profits solely based on the popularity of the boy band and with a little backing from the rookie K-pop bands. For the unversed, BTS consists of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, and J-Hope.

While the uncertainty in the global economy expands, it might affect other industries because of trade conflicts and tariffs, the Korean entertainment industry won’t be that affected. This gives a sheer advantage to companies like HYBE. On one hand, people are waiting for BTS’s comeback in 2026, on the other hand, HYBE is waiting to profit from the band.

As per News 2 Day, HYBE is probably going to see a 45% surge in revenue and is expected to have a profit by 49% in 2026 after BTS’s reunion. Because the band still works as their major revenue provider and their comeback reports have already excited the investors However, it’s not just BTS, other bands under HYBE like LE SSEFARIM, TXT (Tomorrow X Together), ENHYPEN, and some more rookie bands are also helping in boosting the label’s success and expanding its reach globally while generating revenue from different sectors.

According to the report, industry experts suggest that HYBE follows a planned strategy that revolves around artists, artist-led contents and fan interactions through platforms like Weverse. The app has become one of the major points in the label’s growth as it consists of not only fan interactions but it also helps in e-commerce and media content.

Meritz Securities’ research analyst Kim Min-Young claimed that “HYBE has plenty of new growth momentum.” As per a tweet shared on X (previously known as Twitter), by a fan page of LE SSERAFIM, it said, “From now through 2026, they’re projecting a 45% increase in revenue and a 49.5% boost in operating profit year-over-year. HYBE was even named their top stock recommendation.”

On the other hand, despite the disbandment news of BLACKPINK, the recent reports of their world tour and reunion might also generate quite a huge revenue for YG Entertainment, making it rank no. 2 in the list after HYBE. However, there are other major labels like JYP Entertainment that has been facing a downfall because of weak performances and absence of popular artists.

In this current scenario of such a heated global competition, many companies like JYP Entertainment are coming under the fire and pressure to create a better platforms for the fans. Well, do you think BTS’s return will help HYBE to profit much?

