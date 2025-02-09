Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes has been released in the theatres, which is the perfect time for this romantic comedy. However, there is a twist: It is also a slasher movie with a serial killer targeting couples. The film’s release day numbers have rolled in, and it is quite good. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film features Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster in crucial roles. It has been certified fresh by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer with a rating of 82%. The critics’ consensus reads, “A mixture of gory slasher and sweet rom-com that ingeniously nails both formulas, it serves up a bloody valentine that’ll make the heart skip a beat.” The audience rating is also encouraging, as they gave it 78%.

The film, however, will not be able to debut at the top spot in the domestic box office chart as Dog Man is eyeing a $11 million to $14 million gross during this weekend, its 2nd weekend. Heart Eyes’ projected number is below Dog Man’s predicted second-weekend gross.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the R-rated slasher film by Sony collected only $3.7 million on its Friday opening day, including $1.1 million from the Thursday previews. This is more than The Menu’s $3.6 million but below Companion’s $4.1 million release day number. The rom-com slasher film is eyeing a $7 million to $10 million opening weekend in the United States. Therefore, it is predicted to occupy the #2 position in the domestic chart.

Heart Eyes has been awarded a B- rating on CinemaScore, and the film’s synopsis states, “For the past several years, the “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.”

Heart Eyes, starring Olivia Holt, was released in the theatres on February 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

