Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, has completed a 3-day run in theatres. After a strong start of almost 50 crores, the film maintained a good hold at the worldwide box office. In India as well as overseas, there was a movement at ticket windows and after a dip on Friday, the collection picked up on Saturday. Today, it is all set for a smashing entry into the 100 crore club globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Kollywood action-thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, but as far as audience feedback is concerned, it’s mostly favorable. This positive word-of-mouth has helped attract good footfalls in the first three days; otherwise, it would have crashed by now. In the latest development, it surpassed Madha Gaja Raja to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in India in 2025.

Yesterday, Vidaamuyarchi earned 14.62 crores*, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 2’s 10.25 crores, it’s an impressive jump of 42.63%. With this, the total collection stands at 51.87 crore* net at the Indian box office after 3 days. It crossed Madha Gaja Raja’s 48.60 crore net to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film in 2025. Including taxes, its gross domestic collection stands at 61.20 crores*.

Overseas, Vidaamuyarchi has performed well so far and earned 32 crore* gross by the end of Saturday. Adding this to the Indian gross, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at 93.20 crore* gross. Today, it will enter the 100 crore club to become the first 100 crore grosser of Kollywood in 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Vidaamuyarchi:

India net- 51.87 crores

India gross- 61.20 crores

Overseas gross- 32 crores

Worldwide gross- 93.20 crores

Today, the Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to add another 20-21 crores to the worldwide tally, thus closing the 4-day extended weekend at around 113-114 crore gross. From here, the target of 150 crores is a cakewalk, but for the double century, the film will need a stronghold during weekdays.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 2: Crosses The Lifetime Collection Of Original Run By Displaying 22% Jump!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News