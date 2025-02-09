The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam mystery thriller Rekhachithram has slowed down at the box office but has nevertheless weaved a phenomenal success story. It has also turned out to be the first super-hit film of Mollywood in 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 31st day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 31

On its 31st day, the movie earned around 3 lakhs, according to Sacnilk. This was a good jump of around 50% since the film had earned 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 26.33 crores.

Including the taxes, the Asif Ali starrer earned 31.06 crores when it comes to the gross collection. Rekhachithram amassed an impressive 24.3 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 55.36 crores.

The movie is now inching towards 60 crores. It needs around 5 crores more to achieve this milestone. However, the day-wise collection of the Asif Ali starrer has reduced drastically and stays at the lower levels. The movie is not earning less than 1 crores when it comes to the day-wise collection, and due to this, it might wrap up below 60 crores.

Rekhachithram Is A Huge Success

However, irrespective of possibly missing out on the 60 crores milestone, Rekhachithram is already a humongous success. The movie is mounted at a limited budget of 6 crores. Given its current India net collection of 26.33 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 20.33 crores. This results to the ROI percentage coming to 338%. Well, this is indeed a huge achievement for the team of the film. It has been directed by Jofin T Chacko.

