Thandel is released today, February 7, 2025. As we all know, it is a Telugu film, but it marks the debut of a Tamil actor and comedian in the Telugu film industry. Karunakaran recently shared that when he was approached for the film, he immediately accepted the offer after hearing the story without much thought. However, he later contacted the makers and informed them about his language barrier, as he didn’t know Telugu.

The team took three to four hours to reassure him that language wouldn’t be an issue and that they would teach him what was needed. Karunakaran thanked the director and Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts for giving him this opportunity.

He also mentioned that he had the phone numbers of the crew members because he frequently sought help from them. Another challenge he faced was learning the script. He would spend time with others, seeking their assistance to learn his lines and ensure he arrived at the shooting location well-prepared. However, in the area, the dialogues would sometimes change. He said, ‘Go to the spot well prepared, but then at the location, the dialogues would change. There, Sai Pallavi was a big help.’

According to the text, Sai Pallavi responded to Karunakaran’s revelations. She stated he had no reason to be as stressed as he was on set because the director was ‘very cool.’ Talking about the director, she said, ‘He wouldn’t insist on lip synchronization.’ According to her, the director only wanted the correct expressions, and the rest could be taken care of later. Sai Pallavi also mentioned, ‘By the time we were halfway through the film, Karunakaran could speak Telugu very well.’ She also revealed that Karunakaran knows Hindi well.

