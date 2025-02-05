Well, this curiosity was recently satisfied when she revealed her answer during an interview with the Tamil publication Cineulagam. The question came up while she was promoting her upcoming film Thandel.

Her answer? Thalapathy Vijay. Curious about why she chose him? Sai Pallavi explained her reasoning as well. According to her, when someone truly enjoys dancing, it creates an infectious energy that makes her want to join them. Speaking about Vijay, she shared her admiration for his grace and the joy he brings to his performances. She said, ‘For me when somebody enjoys dancing, when he or she enjoys doing something, I would feel we should dance to their songs. I’ve always enjoyed Vijay sir’s grace. When you see it, you will also feel like a group of us. And many songs… They too have lots of dances and songs, we want them all to be our own.’

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film, Thandel, features her sharing the screen, and dance sequence, with co-star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who also shares writing credits with Karthik Theeda, the film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and editing is overseen by Navin Nooli. The production design is crafted by Sri Nagendra Tangala.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Koppineedi Vidya, and Bunny Vasu under the banners of Geetha Arts and GA2 Pictures, Thandel is slated for release on February 7, 2025.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 6): Dulquer Salmaan Is Only 0.3 Million Away To Dethrone Vijay Sethupathi – Will It Change History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News