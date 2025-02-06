Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Vidaamuyarchi, has arrived in the theaters, and the film is getting a thunderous response at the box office, thanks to the audiences cheering for the film loudly! In fact, audiences took their reviews to X and have been posting praises for the action thriller starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja!

Thala Ajith’s Brave Move!

Audiences have been applauding Ajith Kumar for accepting such a bold film. A user commented, “VidaaMuyarchi – Clean and crisp work from Magizh! I totally loved it! As usual, Ajith Kumar Nailed It. Each and every frame. Brilliant Cinematography! No deviations, no unwanted mass moments! Clear Winner! Indeed, it was a brave move from Thala to accept this kind of script!”

Another post read, “Vidaamuyarchi is a power-packed thriller with intense action & deep emotions! Ajith shines in a gripping role, while Arjun Sarja adds firepower. Impressed with Trisha Krishnan & Regina Cassandra’s performances.”

Magizh Thirmeni – The Magical Man!

Apart from Thala Ajith, the director has won praise for bringing out the best in his actors. An X user posted, “Magizh Thirumeni’s direction keeps you on edge, and Anirudh Ravichandran – a vibrant score.” Another comment read, “Thala – Magizh’s combo is fire. A Hollywood-style movie from Tamil cinema. It’s an edged thriller with quality making from Director Magizh Thirumeni. Congratulations to the entire team, especially Anirudh’s Ajithey, which really works.”

Action Sequences – Top Notch

A user loved the stunts and wrote, “The car fight starting till the end with pathikichu, breathtaking truly a standout in the film. Ani killed it there with the music.” One more post addressed the same, “One needs to have a lot of guts & immense passion towards work to perform risky stunts like this without a body double. Take A Bow Ajith Kumar, Sir.”

Thala Ajith – Like Never Before

Audiences pointed out how Thala Ajith has broken barriers and inhibitions with the film and has taken a leap of faith in his career. A post read, “AK breaks free from the mass hero mold in VidaaMuyarchi, showing vulnerability and humility like never before. A bold shift that proves even the biggest stars can rewrite the hero script – exactly the change we’ve been waiting for.”

Better Than Pushpa, RRR

People even compared the film with other South biggies and wrote, how Vidaamuyarchi stands out. A review read, “Indian cinema at its very best. I thought they could only make movies like Pushpa and RRR. This is damn brilliant and enlightening cinema. I just happened to watch this masterpiece, VidaaMuyarchi, in LA. Kudos to whoever is involved in this.” Another post read, “It was a slow build-up, but I enjoyed it, and once we reached the petrol bunk, I was engaged; also, Ajith is really good till now, authenticity. The interval is predictable but super. Liking it till now. This film was better than AK’s previous Valimai, NKP, and Thunivu.”

For updates on Vidaamuyarchi, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South!

