Vidaamuyarchi is all for a grand release tomorrow. Marking a big comeback for Ajith Kumar, the film carries immense potential and responsibility. Going by advance booking trends, it is ready for a bumper opening at the Indian box office, and in the final update, it might overtake a biggie like Rajinikanth’s Jailer. But is this trend enough to guarantee Ajith’s highest day 1 collection? Let’s discuss it in the prediction report below!

It’s true that the upcoming Kollywood action entertainer could have been promoted much better, but it has still managed to create a good buzz on the ground level. Thala Ajith is one of the biggest superstars of the Tamil film industry, and he enjoys a massive fan base in Tamil Nadu and some other regions down south. So, in the absence of strong promotions, his fan base is taking care of ticket windows.

The trailer is the most important aspect of any film to generate its pre-release hype, and in the case of Vidaamuyarchi, this promotional material has hit the right chords. Yes, the film is a bit niche in its appeal, but it has managed to grab attention due to the powerful trailer. On the ground level, the excitement is there, which could be seen through advance bookings for day 1 that aim to close at around 19-20 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Other than strong advances, Vidaamuyarchi has also secured a good show count of almost 7,000 till now, and the final count is expected to reach 8,000 or go beyond that. Also, the Ajith Kumar starrer will enjoy a solo ride as there is no major competition in front of it.

Considering the favorable atmosphere, the film looks to clock 32-35 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This would make it Ajith Kumar’s biggest opener of all time, beating Valimai’s 31.70 crores.

The prediction range could have been higher if Vidaamuyarchi had good hype in the Telugu market. Still, if the initial audience feedback turns out to be positive, the collection can come a bit higher than the predicted range.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Badass Ravikumar Box Office Day 1: Career-Best Opening Loading For Himesh Reshammiya, Scoring 100% Higher Collection Than His #1 Opener?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News