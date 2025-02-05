Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has achieved a new feat at the worldwide box office. It has officially beaten the Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu’s global haul as one of the top 3 highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Besides crossing the 2019 fantasy film, Sonic 3 has also achieved an amazing feat globally. It is on track to enter the 2024’s top 10 highest-grossing films list. Sonic 3 rests behind Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.69 million at the #11 spot. However, it has surpassed Gladiator II’s $461.33 million global total. The film was leading at the US box office compared to Mufasa: The Lion King, but the Disney feature finally caught up and will soon outpace this video game adaptation.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected an outstanding $7 million on its sixth weekend at the international box office. The film played across over 62 markets, reaching the $232 million international cume. It has reportedly dropped 34% from last weekend. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide cume has surpassed the global haul of Detective Pikachu.

For the uninitiated, Sonic 3 failed to make it in the domestic top five chart. It is at #6 as the film collected a decent $3.25 million this weekend at the box office in North America, reaching the $230.74 million cume, including a $165.7K collection on Monday. Adding that to the $232 million overseas cume to its domestic cume, the film has surpassed the $450 million milestone worldwide.

The film has hit a $462.5 million cume globally. Meanwhile, Detective Pikachu, released in 2019, had collected $450.06 million worldwide. Sonic 3 has surpassed that by a significant margin and has become the 2nd highest-grossing video game-based film adaptation of all time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in theatres on December 20, 2024. Although it is available on digital platforms, it is expected to earn $520 million in its global run.

