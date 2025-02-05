Himesh Reshammiya is all set to surprise everyone with his upcoming release, Badass Ravikumar. A couple of years ago, when the title announcement teaser was dropped, no one took this film seriously, but now, it carries the potential to open much bigger than some of the recent theatrical releases of big stars. Currently, it’s in position to comfortably register the highest day 1 collection at the Indian box office for Himesh. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood entertainer was unveiled exactly a month ago, and to everyone’s surprise, it became the talk of the town in no time. From the first frame itself, the film looked like meme material that could be enjoyed on the big screen. The makers were very clear about what they intended to make. Call it a spoof, parody, or desirable cringefest; the film only intends to entertain the masses.

After the impactful trailer, Badass Ravikumar‘s music has hit the right chords, and a couple of songs have already become chartbusters. The film has created awareness around its release, and the audience is genuinely interested in catching this fun ride on the big screen. Talking about the numbers, the film sold around 4,000 tickets in just a few hours in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis), indicating the hype on the ground level.

The makers have played smart by opting for discounted ticket rates for the opening weekend, attracting more footfalls. So, it’s all going smoothly for Badass Ravikumar so far, and it’s set to be the biggest opener for Himesh Reshammiya by a huge margin.

Himesh Reshammiya’s biggest opener is The Xpose, which scored 2.50 crores on the opening day. It will be crossed comfortably by Ravikumar. In fact, going by the buzz, Ravikumar might aim for a score of 5 crores or more at the Indian box office on day 1, thus earning 100% higher collection than The Xpose. It might even go beyond a surge of 100%.

Take a look at Himesh Reshammiya’s biggest openers:

The Xpose – 2.50 crores

Karzzzz – 2.05 crores

Aap Kaa Surroor – 1.80 crores

Teraa Surroor – 1.79 crores

