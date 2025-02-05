Ajith Kumar is set to a record-breaking start in India and worldwide. His Tamil action thriller, Vidaamuyarchi, is predicted to make his career-best opening. The advance booking for US premieres has concluded on a good note. Scroll below for a detailed comparison of pre-sales with Sankranthiki Vasthunam and two other 2025 South biggies.

Final premiere advance booking sales!

As per Venky Box Office, Vidaamuyarchi concluded its pre-sales of US premieres at $205K. It witnessed around 22% growth in the last 24 hours. Around 9K tickets have been sold from 553 shows across 235 locations in the region.

Talking about all of North America, the advance booking sales have surged to $300K. Ajith Kumar is expected to garner $400K from premieres alone and mark his biggest premiere day in history.

Vidaamuyarchi vs 2025 South biggies

2025 was expected to begin on a promising note as Ram Charan’s Game Changer hit theatres on January 6, 2025. Unfortunately, it could not live upto the expectations. But thanks to the massive pre-release buzz, the pre-sales for US premieres may remain among the top 10 this year.

Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam also witnessed excellent trends in the US. Here’s a comparison of their premiere pre-sales:

Game Changer: $657K

Daaku Maharaaj: $354K

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: $187K

Vidaamuyarchi has surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam to score the #3 position. Ajith Kumar is truly on his way to achieving some massive milestones in his career.

More about Vidaamuyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Tamil action thriller is based on American film Breakdown (1997). It also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian in pivotal roles.

Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film will be released in theatres worldwide on February 6, 2025. It is backed by Lyca Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office: Dominates Indian 2 With 273% Higher Ticket Sales, Ajith Kumar Set For A Record-Breaking Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News