Krishna Vamsi is a well-known creative director. His last film was Ranga Maarthaanda starring Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna. The movie received praise from critics. But it did not perform well at the box office.

Krishna Vamsi often interacts with his fans, answering their questions about his old films. Recently, a fan asked him a question on X (formerly Twitter). The fan wanted to know why he intimately showed actress Charmme Kaur in Sri Anjaneyam (2004).

Sri Anjaneyam was a devotional film starring Nithin in the lead role. Although it did not succeed at the box office, many people still liked the movie, and it has a dedicated fan following.

Krishna Vamsi replied to the fan’s question. He said, “Thappenandi… Apologies… desperate times, desperate measures, desperate deeds.” He added folded hands emojis to express his regret. These words from the director are going viral on social media.

Sri anjaneyam lanti bhakthi cinemalo charmee ni enduku ala chupincharu sir @director_kv — Sandeep (@sandeeptrivi) February 3, 2025

More about Krishna Vamsi

Pasupuleti Venkata Bangarraju, professionally known as Krishna Vamsi, is a popular director recognized for his contributions to Telugu cinema. With a nearly three-decades-long career, he has earned multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards, nine Nandi Awards, and three Filmfare Awards South.

He began his career as an assistant director for Ram Gopal Varma and made his directorial debut with the film Gulabi. His second film, Ninne Pelladata with Nagarjuna, stood as the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time and made him a star director.

Krishna Vamsi has not announced his next film yet. His fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback.

